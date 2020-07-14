Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020 live updates: Check Karnataka Board websites for Class 12 marks, karresults.nic.in, suvidya result.bspucpa.com

The results of the Karnataka 2nd PUC(Pre-University Course) board exams or class 12 board exams will be declared on Tuesday (July 14) at 11.30 am.

Earlier, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had announced that the students who appeared for all the papers in the First PU Examination but had failed in some subjects will be given general promotion.

Kumar added that the students will get information about the results on their mobile phones at 11:30 amresults will be first released on mobile phones and after 12 noon, the results will be uploaded on the website karresults.nic.in.

The PUC exam was conducted from March 4-21 but the last paper, which was to be conducted on March 23, was postponed due to coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown imposed to curb the spread of deadly virus in the country. The pending paper was later held on June 18.

Here are the latest and live updates of Karnataka 2nd PUC results 2020:

# Karnataka 2nd PUC results will be available on the official websites at karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in

# Here's how to check Karnataka PUC-II (Pre-University Course) board exams result online:

Step 1: Visit the official site link at karresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page click on ‘Karnataka 2nd PUC result’ link.

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the details.

Step 4: Click on submit.

Step 5: Your result will be available on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and keep a hard copy for further need.

# After the announcement of 2nd PUC Result 2020, students can get the marksheet, pass and migration certificates from their respective DigiLocker accounts.

# According to Karnataka Board, the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result will be first released via SMS service at 11:30am and the result will be uploaded on the website at 12 noon.