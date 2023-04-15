Karnataka: Amid Jagadish Shettar vs BJP Rift, Congress Keeps A Special Seat 'Reserved'

Karnataka Elections 2023: In a big surprise, Congress didn't announce its candidate for state's Hubballi-Dharwad Central constituency, for which former chief minister and senior BJP leader Jagadish Shettar has locked horns with the saffron party. The development came hours after Congress senior Siddaramaiah said that he would welcome Shettar if he joins the party.





The Congress has already got a shot in the arm with the joining of former deputy chief minister Laxman Savadi. The leader, who joined Congress from BJP, has been allotted the ticket from Athani constituency in Belagavi district. In the party`s third list, Laxman Savadi`s name appeared on the top.Union Coal, Mine and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has held a closed-door meeting with Shettar at his residence. After the meeting, Shettar is holding another meeting with his supporters and is likely to announce his decision.Shettar, who was asked by the BJP high command to drop his candidature for the Assembly election from Hubli-Dharwad Central segment, has said denying him a ticket will have a bearing on at least 20 to 25 seats in the state. The senior BJP leader said he would wait for the party's decision on the ticket till Sunday to decide his next course of action. The BJP has not yet released the list of candidates for 12 constituencies, including Hubli-Dharwad Central. "I will wait till tomorrow and then I will decide my next course of action," Shettar told reporters on Friday night.When questioned about the impact on the BJP for treating senior party functionaries in such a manner, he said the ruling dispensation has to think about it."The party has to ensure that it should not have any negative impact. Even former CM BS Yediyurappa has said that if Shettar does not get a ticket, then it will have a bearing not in just one place...It will have an immediate effect in many constituencies in north Karnataka -- at least 20 to 25 constituencies," Shettar said.The BJP has so far put out a list of 212 candidates for the Assembly election and has not yet announced the names of the remaining 12 seats. The 224-seat Assembly in Karnataka will go to polls on May 10 and the results are scheduled to come out on May 13.