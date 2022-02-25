Karnataka appoints nodal officer for safe evacuation of its residents from war-hit Ukraine

NEW DELHI: Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Karnataka government has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe evacuation of its residents from the war-hit eastern European nation.

“Karnataka Govt has appointed a Nodal Officer to facilitate the safe movement of stranded people from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective destinations. The Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA & Embassy of India, Kyiv & provide support for the evacuation of stranded people from the State,” a state government order said.

Karnataka Govt appoints a Nodal Officer to facilitate safe movement of stranded people from Karnataka in Ukraine to their respective destinations. The Nodal Office will coordinate with MEA & Embassy of India, Kyiv & provide support for evacuation of stranded people from the State pic.twitter.com/T3YjU8oXqr — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

India is focusing on evacuating its 16,000 nationals still stuck in Ukraine, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said late on Thursday, after Russian forces mounted a mass assault by land, air and sea on the former Soviet republic.

Teams of Indian foreign ministry officials have been sent to Ukraine`s land borders with Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and Romania to provide assistance to any fleeing Indian nationals, Shringla told a press briefing.

Ukrainian forces were battling Russian invaders around nearly all of the country`s perimeter on Thursday as missiles rained down on cities including the capital Kyiv, in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

PM Modi speaks to Putin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged an end to violence in Ukraine during a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, an Indian government statement said on Thursday.

Indian government advisories call on Indians to find shelter or if possible to attempt to leave the country by land, he said, after Ukraine shut its airspace and evacuation flights were suspended.

IAF ready to airlift stranded Indians from Ukraine: MEA

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is ready to airlift nationals stranded in Ukraine, along with commercial aircraft, Shringla said on Thursday, adding India is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine as a "stakeholder".

"Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence. We have told them that we will need provisions for airlift. In that case, the IAF can go along with commercial aircraft... All options are on the table," said Shringla.

He also said that India`s topmost priority is safety and security of Indian nationals and their evacuation.

Live TV