Karnataka Assembly Elections Result 2023- Check Full Candidate List Of BJP Winners

The Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023, while the BJP has so far won 53 seats and is leading in 11 others. 

Written By  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 05:34 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in the Karnataka polls defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janta Dal (Secular). According to data available on the Election Commission website, Congress has won 91 seats and is leading in 45 others. The BJP has so far won 53 seats and is leading in 11 others. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 16 seats and is leading in four.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Elections to 224 seats were held on May 10. The state's chief electoral officer reported that 73.19% of eligible voters turned out to vote in Karnataka's single phase of voting on Wednesday.

Several incumbent ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and the Assembly Speaker lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

Also Read: The Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in the Karnataka 

List Of Winning BJP Candidates And Constituencies

 

Consitutuency Candidate Margin
Aurad  Prabhu C Chawan 9569
Bangalore South  M Krishnappa 49699
Bantval Rajesh Nayak U 8282
Basavakalyan Sharanu Salagar 14415
Basavanagudi Ravi Subramanya L.A 54978
Belgaum Dakshin Abhay Patil 12308
Belthangady Harish Poonja 18216
Belur H.K Suresh 7736
Bijapur City Basanagouda R Patil 8233
C.V. Raman Nagar S. Raghu 16395
Chickpet Uday B. Garudachar 12113
Chincholi Avinash Umesh Jadhav 858
Dasarahalli S. Maniraju 9194
Doddaballapur Dheeraj Muniraj 31753
Gokak Jarkiholi Ramesh Laxmanrao 25412
Hadagalli Krishna Nayaka 1444
Holalkere M. Chandrappa 5682
Homnabad Siddu Patil 1594
Jamkhandi Jagadeesh Shivanya  4716
K.R. Pura B.A Basavaraja 24301
Kapu Gurme Suresh Shetty 13004
Karkal V Sunill Kumar 4602
Khanapur Vithal Somanna Halagekar 54629
Krishnaraja T.S Srivathsa 7213
Kundapura A Kiran Kumar 41556
Lingsugur Manappa D Vajjal 2809
Mahadevapura Manjula S 44501
Mahalakshmi Layout K Goapalaiah 51165
Malleshwaram Dr Ashwath Narayan 41302
Mangalore City North Bharath Shetty 32922
Mangalore City South D Vedavyasa Kamath 23962
Moodabidri Umanatha Kotian 22468
Nargund C. C. Patil 1791
Padmanaba Nagar R Ashoka 55175
Rajaji Nagar S Suresh Kumar 8060
Rajarajeshwarinagar Munirathna 11842
Raybag Aihole Duryodhan 2570
Sakleshpur Cement Majnu 2056
Shiggaon Basvaraj Bommai 35978
Shikaripura Vijayendra Yediyurappa 11008
Shimoga Channabasappa 27674
Shirahatti Dr Chandru Lamani 28520
Shirahatti Bhagirathi Muruliya 30874
Terdal Siddu Savadi 10745
Tirthahalli Araga Jnanendra 12241
Tumkur City GB Jyothi 3198
Tumkur Rural B. Suresh Gowda 4594

 

