Karnataka Assembly Elections Result 2023- Check Full Candidate List Of BJP Winners

The Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in the Karnataka polls defeating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janta Dal (Secular). According to data available on the Election Commission website, Congress has won 91 seats and is leading in 45 others. The BJP has so far won 53 seats and is leading in 11 others. The Janata Dal (Secular) has won 16 seats and is leading in four.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Elections to 224 seats were held on May 10. The state's chief electoral officer reported that 73.19% of eligible voters turned out to vote in Karnataka's single phase of voting on Wednesday.

Several incumbent ministers of the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government and the Assembly Speaker lost the elections, the results of which were declared on Saturday.

