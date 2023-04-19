Karnataka Assembly Elections: Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Mallikarjun Kharge, Jagadish Shettar Among Congress' Star Campaigners, Sachin Pilot's Name Missing

Bengaluru: Congress heavyweights including national president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief D K Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Shashi Tharoor, former BJP leader and deputy chief minister Jagadish Shettar are among those who have been named in the party’s list of 40-star campaigners for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka.

The grand old party on Wednesday unveiled a list of 40-star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections. Among the other prominent names in the party`s list of campaigners are Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, general secretary in-charge, Communication, Jairam Ramesh, Bengaluru Rural MP DK Suresh, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, and former Maharastra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan.

Gehlot In, Pilot Out

While Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is also among the list of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming election, Sachin Pilot - another influential Rajasthan Congress leader - has not been included in the list. Sachil Pilot had last week staged a protest against his own government in the state, alleging that the Ashok Gehlot-led government failed to investigate corruption cases during the BJP regime in Rajasthan.

#KarnatakaAssemblyElection2023 | Congress issues a list of star campaigners for the upcoming election.



Party president Mallikarjun Kharge, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, state chief DK Shivakumar, LoP Siddaramaiah, Jagadish Shettar, Shashi… pic.twitter.com/kQARlZZ4aL — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

Siddaramaiah Files Nomination From Varuna, Plays 'Last Election' Card

Earlier on Wednesday, senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah filed his nomination for the state polls. Speaking to reporters after officially entering the fray, he said the Congress was a secular party and won`t seek votes on the basis of caste. Siddaramaiah filed his nomination from the Varuna Assembly constituency.

"Congress is a secular party. We are not seeking votes on the basis of caste. We are hopeful of garnering votes from across communities, including Linagayts, Vokkaligas and others," Siddaramaiah told reporters.

Siddaramaiah, who is the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Karnataka Assembly, said the upcoming state elections will be his last electoral battle as he will retire from politics after. "I am contesting from Varuna constituency as my native village falls within the precincts of this Assembly segment. This is going to be my last election. Thereafter, I will retire from electoral politics," Siddaramaiah told ANI earlier.

The Congress leader added that while he will still be in active politics post the Karnataka polls, he won`t accept any party posts that would require him to shift base to Delhi.

The last date for filing nominations is April 20. The process of nominations has picked up momentum in Karnataka, with senior leaders from all the key electoral players in the southern state filing their papers. The counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly will take place on May 13.

Check Full List Of 40 Congress Star Campaigners Here