हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka bypoll

Karnataka bypoll results: BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son as BJP leads on 12 seats

The trends indicate a victory for the BJP on 12 seats. Earlier Yediyurappa had confidently said that BJP will win at least 13 seats and the government will be "safeguarded".

Karnataka bypoll results: BS Yediyurappa celebrates with son as BJP leads on 12 seats
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

New Delhi: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa celebrated the early leads in Karnataka bypoll in Bengaluru with son B Vijayendra and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on Monday. The trends indicate a victory for the BJP on 12 seats. Photos shared by news agency ANI show Vijayendra seeking his father's blessings and greeting him with sweets as other leaders joined them. 

The BJP and the opposition Congress contested in all the 15 Assembly seats in Karnataka, while the JD-S in 12. The seats fell vacant after the legislators resigned in July, triggering the collapse of the Congress-JDS coalition and paving the way for the BJP to come to power. 

The election was held on December 5. The bypoll results are extremely crucial for the four-month-old BJP government in Karnataka. The ruling party requires at least seven seats in the 223-member Assembly.

Earlier Yediyurappa had confidently said that BJP will win at least 13 seats and the government will be "safeguarded".

Live TV

The Congress has already accepted defeat in the bypoll. "We have to agree with the mandate of the voters of these 15 constituencies. People have accepted the defectors. We have accepted defeat, I don't think we have to be disheartened," Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar said. 

The BJP candidates are leading from the Athani, Kagwad, Gokak, Yellapur, Hirekerur, Ranibennur, Vijayanagara, Chikkaballapur, KR Puram, Yeshvanthapura, Krishnarajapete and the Mahalakshmi Layout seats. Two Congress candidates, on the other hand, are leading on the Hunasuru and Shivajinagar constituencies while an independent candidate, Sharath Kumar Bachegowda is also leading from the Hosakote seat in the initial phases of the counting.

Tags:
Karnataka bypollKarnataka bypoll resultskarnataka bypoll results 2019BS YediyurappaBJP
Next
Story

Yogi cabinet approves formation of 218 fast track courts for speedy disposal of rape cases

Must Watch

PT38M3S

Citizenship Amendment Bill to be tabled in Lok Sabha; Is it against Constitution?