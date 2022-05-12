NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Karnataka cabinet on Thursday approved the anti-conversion bill, reported news agency ANI. The bill will now be tabled in the next session of the state assembly till then the ordinance will be in place, said Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra.

Cabinet has approved the anti-conversion bill, it will be tabled in the next session, till then ordinance will be in place: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/h94G1EOwBt — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2022

Before the cabinet meeting, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that his government is going to implement the move through the ordinance route. It was earlier reported that the state's Home Department had drafted a note which was circulated during the Karnataka Cabinet meeting today. The note makes a case for pushing the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill through the ordinance route.

It is believed that the Law Department has stated in its opinion that there are no legal hurdles for bringing the bill to life through the ordinance route.

The bill proposes imprisonment of 3 to 5 years with a fine of Rs 25,000 for ‘forced’ conversion. Converting a minor, woman or an SC/ST person will attract a jail term of 3 to 10 years, with a Rs 50,000 fine. Mass conversions will attract 3-10 years of jail time, with a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.

However, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar said that the opposition will oppose the bill in the assembly.

The Karnataka Assembly had, in December last year, passed the Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, 2021 with a voice vote.