Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa dismisses rumours that he is quitting

New Delhi: As political circles went abuzz with reports of Karnataka, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa's possible resignation, the CM has dismissed all such rumours. Strongly denying the fact that he has tendered his resignation, Yediyurappa said, "There is no truth in it... Not at all, not at all.."

When asked if he had resigned by reporters in Delhi, the Karnataka CM refuted these reports and added that he would be returning to the capital next month. "Yesterday, I met the Prime Minister. We discussed in detail the development of the state and I will come back to Delhi again in the first week of next month. There is no value of such news (regarding resignation)," he added.

However, according to NDTV reports, facing rebellion from several leaders within the party, Yediyurappa has apparentlty offered to resign citing ill health during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday evening.

Yeddyurappa reached Delhi on Friday. He had met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended other meetings regarding the ongoing COVID-19 situation and development projects in the state. "Called on Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji in New Delhi today. Had a fruitful discussion on various development projects of the state," he tweeted yesterday.

These developments come amid reports of growing resentment among BJP MLAs in Karnataka against the 78-year-old Chief Minister. Last month, party MLAs and ministers had demanded that Yediyurappa step down as chief minister. State Tourism Minister CP Yogeeshwara in a statement had said that instead of the Chief Minister, his son has been ruling and controlling the Ministries of Karnataka.

BJP MLC AH Vishwanath had also said that 80% of BJP legislators who met the national general secretary in charge of the state Arun Singh felt that leadership in the state should be changed. Yediyurappa, however, denied the allegations and said that confusion among members would be cleared.

He also later said, "I will resign the day party high command asks me to quit. I do not speak about the rumours and the speculation created by some of the ministers and legislators." The Chief Minister also met BJP national president JP Nadda on July 17. "We discussed in detail the development of the party in Karnataka. He has a very good opinion of me. I will work for the party to come back to power in the state again," the Karnataka Chief Minister said.

(With ANI inputs)