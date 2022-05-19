Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB is all set to declare the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th board exam 2022 today (May 19). The results will be published on the official website of Karnataka SSLC and candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check by logging in at- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in). Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh would announce results at 12:30 pm. Students are required to keep their exam registration number, admit card etc, handy. Students can check the results either on their mobile phones or through a computer. Steps and link to check results on karresults.nic.in and other website is provided here for reference.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Date and Time

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB class 10 results will be announced on Thursday (May 19).

The class 10 results will be made available on the official website- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in).

The results will be declared by 12:30 (any changes in timings will be reported here)

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: How to check your result

Once Karnataka Board Class 10th Results 2022 are announced, visit the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link.

Enter the Registration number and Date of Birth and Submit, your SSLC Result would be displayed on the screen.

Your Karnataka Board SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

It is noteworthy that as many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams.

The Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations were conducted between March 28 and April 11.