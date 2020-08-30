Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa flags off first RORO train from Bengaluru to Solapur on August 30

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday (August 30) flagged off Roll-On/Roll-Off (RO-RO) train between Bengaluru (Nelamangala) to Solapur (Maharashtra) consisting of open flat wagon through video conferencing.

CM Yediyurappa flagged off the RORO train from Nelamagala station on the city outskirts at 9.15 am on Sunday.

According to South Western Railway, the train will take 17 hours to cover 682 kms and reach its final destination. The SWR said in a statement that a total of 42 trucks with goods can be carried at time in this train which will run via Dharmavaram, Guntakal, Raichur and Wadi to reach Bale near Solapur in Maharashtra.

SWR noted that the RORO service reduces accidents on the road, improves safety, saves fuel, and foreign exchange. The RORO service is also set to ensure faster transport of essential goods, food items and smaller cargo and can also play an important role in facilitating large-scale movement of goods and reduces pollution. The SWR mentioned that the cost of transport by RORO is lesser than transport by road.