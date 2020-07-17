Karnataka CM Yediyurappa issues directions to officials on COVID-19 management in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday (July 17) convened a meeting with in-charge ministers of 8 zones of BBMP regarding COVID management in the city and directed them to remove all obstacles in the admission of infected to hospitals.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to ensure the availability of treatment to COVID as well as non-COVID patients in private hospitals according to government guidelines. He also asked them to make sure about the admission of asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic to COVID care centres or home quarantine them so that hospital beds are made available to those who are in dire need of treatment in hospitals.

Yediyurappa directed to conduct rapid antigen tests for the dead and take necessary steps to handover the body or conduct the last rites according to guidelines. He directed them to conduct rapid antigen tests to those who died at home and facilitate the family to conduct the last rites sooner.

The Chief Minister clarified that lockdown is not a solution to contain COVID-19 and there is no such proposal to extend lockdown in the city.

"Vacant posts are being filled to avoid lack of doctors. Volunteers have been identified in each ward and ambulances have also been notified," Yediyurappa said and directed the officials to take stringent action if private hospitals refuse admission.

He said, "nodal officers and volunteers would be deputed to private hospitals to ensure smooth coordination and to provide information about admissions and bed availability," adding that marriage halls and hotels are identified in each ward to quarantine people who cannot go on home quarantine due to lack amenities in their homes.

The Chief Minister further directed to conduct more number of tests across the state and also to depute more number of police personnel to avoid crowding in certain places.

The officials were also directed to decentralise bed allocation system to zonal level and closely monitor and ensure bed allocation and the arrival of an ambulance to the doorstep of the infected within two hours of being tested positive.

They were also directed to give priority for the admission of symptomatic people above 65 years of age and asymptomatic to be admitted to COVID care centre.