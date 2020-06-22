Karnataka CM Yediyurappa orders strict enforcement of lockdown measures in Bengaluru to contain COVID-19

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday (June 22) convened a meeting with ministers and senior officials regarding containing COVID-19 in Bengaluru. He directed the officials to strictly implement lockdown measures to contain coronavirus in Bengaluru.

The key highlights of the Chief Minister’s meeting are:

1. In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister said that this can be contained only if preventive measures have to be implemented strictly, directing the officials to work in this direction.

2. He directed that lockdown shall be implemented strictly in the clusters which reported more cases, especially, KR Market and surrounding areas such as Siddapura, VVPuram, Kalasipalya etc.

3. The meeting also decided to seal the adjoining streets, where the cases are being reported, besides taking stringent action against those who violate quarantine and FIR would be filed if necessary.

4. Officers were directed to fix rates for COVID treatment in private hospitals. The meeting also decided to set up fever clinics in all wards.

5. Officers were further directed to maintain hygiene and provide other basic amenities to those people who were quarantined in social welfare hostels and other government institutions.

6. CM Yediyurappa said that COVID-19 should be contained without affecting the economic activities in Bengaluru, adding that booth level officers and volunteers are working hard to trace contact and monitor the quarantined persons.

7. He further said that the war room shall have real-time information on the availability of beds in various COVID hospitals and shall facilitate the infected to avail treatment without losing any time.

Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayana, Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Home Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Chief Secretary to Government TM Vijayabhaskar, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Vandita Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Health Department, Jawaid Akhthar and other senior officers were present.