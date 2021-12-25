Karnataka confirms 7 more Omicron cases, total reaches 38

Bengaluru: Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total cases to 38, according to State Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

In a tweet, Dr K Sudhakar said, "Seven new cases of Omicron variant have been confirmed in Karnataka on December 25."

Those who tested positive were: a 76-year-old man from Bengaluru, who had travelled from Delhi, a 30-year-old woman from Bengaluru, who came from UAE, a 63-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from Zambia and a 54-year-old man from Bengaluru, who was a primary contact of a United Kingdom traveller, said Karnataka's health minister.

Sudhakar said that a 21-year-old man from Bengaluru who arrived from the UK, a 62-year-old man from Bengaluru, who came from Delhi, and a 15-year-old boy from Bengaluru who travelled from the USA have also been found infected.

The Health Department said that except for the 15-year-old, all are vaccinated. Among the infected people, four have symptoms of the new variant of coronavirus.

Karnataka's Health Minister also added that all primary and secondary contacts have been tracked, traced and tested.

270 COVID-19 cases, four deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka on Saturday logged 270 fresh COVID-19 cases and four deaths, taking the caseload to 30,04,239 and the toll to 38,309. Recoveries numbered 246, taking the total to 29,58,630, leaving 7,271 active cases, a health department bulletin said.

Bengaluru Urban remained the major contributor of cases, reporting 152 infections and two deaths. Kodagu logged 25 cases, Tumakuru and Udupi 14 each, Mysuru 13 and Dakshina Kannada 11, it said. Other than Bengaluru, one death each occurred in Dharwad and Udupi.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.27 per cent and the Case Fatality Rate was 1.48 per cent.

A total of 97,782 samples were tested today in the state, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.59 crore, the bulletin said.

The day also witnessed 91,707 people being vaccinated, taking the total number of those given the jabs so far to 8.45 crore.

