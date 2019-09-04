close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till September 13 in money laundering case

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till September 13. 

Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar sent to ED custody till September 13 in money laundering case

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court sent Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody in money laundering case till September 13. The senior leader was arrested on Tuesday after being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate over the past several days. 

Live TV

Family members and lawyer are allowed to meet Shivakumar for half-an-hour daily. The court also granted his personal doctor to visit him. 

Known as Congress' favoured troubleshooter in Karnataka, Shivakumar had been interrogated by the ED over the past several days - his appearence before ED on Tuesday was his fourth. By the end of the day, however, he was arrested in connection with the money laundering case being probed by the investigating agency. The ED has registered a case of money laundering on the basis of a chargesheet filed by the Income Tax Department.

While seeking 14-days custody for Shivakumar, the ED claimed that the Congress leader gave "evasive" replies and remained non-cooperative during the investigation into the alleged money laundering case. The counsel also alleged that the assets of his whole family grew phenomenally over the past few years.

The alleged money laundering came to light after raids by the tax sleuths on the premises of Shivakumar in Bengaluru, Kanakapura and New Delhi on August 2, 2017, led to seizure of unaccounted cash worth Rs 8.59 crore and no evidence on its source.

Violence broke out in Bengaluru on Wednesday after Congress workers protested against Shivakumar's arrest. Protestors raised slogans against the Centre, the probe agency and also clashed with the police. 

Tags:
DK ShivakumarEnforcement DirectorateED
Next
Story

CISF seizes 1 lakh microSD memory cards worth Rs 3 to 6 crores at Delhi's IGI Airport

Must Watch

PT2M13S

5W1H: Modi in Russia: India, Russia sign agreements