Karnataka

Karnataka Congress leader Prakash Rathod caught 'watching' obscene videos in Assembly

Karnataka Congress legislator Prakash Rathod was seen surfing through his phone; and among other visuals, a few porn clips were also seen on his phone storage. The politician, however, does not click on any but goes ahead to look at the other items on his phone.

Karnataka Congress leader Prakash Rathod caught &#039;watching&#039; obscene videos in Assembly
File photo

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress legislator Prakash Rathod was caught checking video clips and images of pornographic nature on his phone duirng a session in Vidhan Parishad on Friday (January 29,2021).

The minister was caught in the act, by a cameraman of a regional channel, Power TV. The MLC is seen surfing through his phone; and among other visuals, a few porn clips were also seen on his phone storage. 

The politician, however, does not click on any but goes ahead to look at the other items on his phone.

In his defence Rathod said, "I was not watching any objectionable video, I was trying to get messages regarding question I asked in Karnataka Legislative Council to a Minister. I realized that my storage was full and so I started deleting clips that were unwanted."

The BJP condemned the act and demanded that Rathod be suspended.

Meanwhile, in 2012, three BJP ministers Laxman Savadi, C C Patil and Krishna Palemar were similarly caught watching pornography, Now, Laxman Savadi is the deputy CM while C C Patil is a minister.

After the 2012 incident, members of the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council were banned from carrying mobile phones in the Assembly.

Karnataka
