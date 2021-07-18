Karnataka eases lockdown restrictions, allows theatres and colleges to re-open

New Delhi: The BS Yediyurappa-led Karnataka government announced further relaxation to lockdown norms on Sunday (July 18, 2021) and allowed institutes of higher education to reopen from next week. “At a meeting of CM BS Yediyurappa with ministers & govt officials, it has been decided that institutes of higher education will be allowed to reopen from July 26, only vaccinated persons (partially or fully) will be given entry”, news agency ANI reported.

The state government permitted both undergraduate and postgraduate colleges to reopen from July 26 on the condition that all the students and staff should receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine before attending physical education classes at the colleges.

Additionally, the COVID-induced night curfew has also been relaxed by an hour in the state, and will now remain in place from 10 pm to 5 am. These relaxations will come into force from July 19.

The announcement came after a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa along with top ministers and officials.

Read the official order here:

1. Night Curfew will continue to be imposed from 10 pm to 5 am in the State as per the existing guidelines.

2. Cinema halls/multiplexes/theatres/rangamandiras/auditoriums and similar places permitted to operate with 50% of its seating capacity strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs issued by the concerned departments

3. Colleges and institutions pertaining to the Department of Higher Education, permitted to re-open from 26/7/2021, strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour and SOPs/guidelines issued by the concerned Department. Only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the colleges/institutions. Attendance of students will be optional.

4. All Skill Development training including long-term technical courses are permitted strictly adhering to COVID appropriate behaviour. Only students, teaching and non-teaching/other staff who have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be permitted to attend the institutions.

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 1,869 COVID-19 cases and 42 deaths, taking the tally to 28.82 lakh and the toll to 36,121. As many as 3,144 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of those discharged to 28,16,013, leaving 30,082 active cases in the state, a health department bulletin said.

