Karnataka announces exam schedule for college students, check details here

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Friday (July 16) announced the dates of examinations for Diploma and Degree courses. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana, also the minister for higher education, released the schedule after a meeting with higher officials of the department.

The practical exams for odd semesters (1,3 and 5) will be conducted from July 26-28 while the theory exams for the leftover subjects of odd and other semesters will be held from August 2 till Aug 21, ANI reported.

The practical exams for even semesters (2, 4 and 6) will be held from November 2 to November 12 and theory exams for these semesters will be conducted from November 17 to December 12. The exams of degree courses for odd semesters have to be completed by August 15, and for even semesters it will be held in the month of October, for which the dates will be notified soon.

In order to facilitate students writing the examination, contact classes will be organised where they can seek clarifications or clear any doubts and prepare for the examinations, the Deputy CM said.

As per Ashwathnarayan, 65 per cent of the students studying in government and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated. “Considering the fact that there are many students from other states and other districts, the present progress is satisfactory,” he added.

Students covered under this COVID-19 vaccination drive include those from polytechnic, ITI, degree, engineering, medical, paramedical, diploma, medical diploma, students registered under Chief Minister's skill development scheme and studying in university campuses.

Meanwhile, for the resumption of regular classes for degree course students, the decision will be taken in 3-4 days after consultations with Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the deputy CM stated.

On the other hand, the state government on Friday decided to reopen all medical and dental colleges from immediate effect.

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “It has been decided to allow reopening of all Medical, Dental, AYUSH and other allied healthcare educational institutions in the state with immediate effect. Students, faculty members and non-teaching staff should have vaccinated to attend the college.”

(With agency inputs)

