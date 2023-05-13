Karnataka Election Results 2023: HD Kumaraswamy's Big Remark On CM Post For JDS

The counting for Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 is underway and the political circle is abuzz with speculations. While Congress began celebrating at its Delhi office, the BJP is cautious in its approach. Amid the BJP vs Congress battle, JD(S) can emerge as the elephant in the room by emerging as the kingmaker once again. The majority of the exit polls have favoured Congress while some projecting the BJP as the single largest party. However, the JD(S) may hold the key as it is projected to win around 30-40 seats this time. Talking to the media, JD(S) chief HD Kumaraswamy said that he has not been contacted by any party as of now and the party has already decided whom it will support in case of a hung assembly.

"No one has contacted me till now. According to your exit poll, there is no need for any option. There is no plan for me, I am a small party," said JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy. The JD(S) chief, however, maintained that he does not trust the exit polls and will wait for the results.

When asked about the post-poll alliance, Kumaraswamy said that the JD(S) has already decided and left its decision to the people. When asked about whether he will claim the CM post, Kumaraswamy said that he is a leader of a small party and cannot demand the CM post. It may be recalled that the 2018 Karnataka Assembly Election threw a hung verdict, the Congress had joined hands with the JD(S) and Kumaraswamy was made the chief minister. However, the government fell due to the defection.

The counting of votes is underway at 36 centres in district headquarters across Karnataka. The authorities have clamped curfew orders in the capital city of Bengaluru and communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district to avoid untoward incidents and maintain law and order situation. The Assembly poll in the state is said to be the semi-finals for the Lok Sabha elections as it will set the tone for the 2024 parliamentary elections. The majority mark is 113 in the 224-member state legislature.

The intense competition and campaigning for the seat of power in Karnataka by Congress, BJP and JD(S) has raised curiosity all over the country over the results. The BJP is still claiming that it would attain a majority as per its reports from booth-level workers and wants to create history as no party has returned to power since 1985 in Karnataka. Congress is also brimming with confidence and Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar has announced that the party will comfortably win 141 seats. The JD(S) is hoping to win 30 to 40 seats. Among 2,613 candidates, 2,427 are men and 185 are women. One candidate is in the other category.