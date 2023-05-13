Karnataka Elections Result 2023: Check Full List Of Winning Candidates From JD(S)

The Congress party emerged victorious in the Karnataka Assembly elections, gaining a clear majority to form the next government. The voting was held on Wednesday and the results were announced on Saturday. The Election Commission website revealed that the Congress had secured 126 seats and was ahead in 10 more. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) lagged behind with 56 seats and eight leads. The Janata Dal (Secular) got 19 seats. In 2018, the the JD(S) won 37 seats. Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has won from Channapatna constituency against BJP's C.P Yogeshwara by 15,915 votes. However, his actor-turned-politician son Nikhil Kumaraswamy lost the Ramanagaram seat to Congress' H. A. Iqbal Hussain by over 10,000 votes.

Two independents and one candidate each from ‘Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha’ and ‘Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha’ also won.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat and said that the BJP will come back victorious in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Elections to 224 seats were held on May 10. The state's chief electoral officer reported that 73.19% of eligible voters turned out to vote in Karnataka's single phase of voting on Wednesday.

Check full list of JD(S)' victorious candidates:

Constituency Candidate Margin Arkalgud A. MANJU 19605 Chamundeshwari G.T DEVEGOWDA 25500 Channapatna H.D. KUMARASWAMY 15915 Chikkanayakanahalli C B SURESH BAABU 10042 Devadurga Karemma 34256 Devar Hippargi BHIMANAGOUDA (RAJUGOUDA) 20175 Gurmitkal SHARANA GOWDA KANDAKUR 2579 Hagaribommanahalli Nemarajanaik.K 11344 Hanur M.R. MANJUNATH 17654 Hassan Swaroop Prakash 7854 Holenarasipur H.D. REVANNA 3152 Hunsur G.D. HARISH GOWDA 2412 Krishnarajpet H.T.MANJU 22344 Mulbagal SAMRUDDHI V. MANJUNATH 26268 Shimoga Rural SHARADA PURYANAIK 15142 Shravanabelagola C.N. BALAKRISHNA 6645 Sidlaghatta B.N. RAVI KUMAR 16772 Srinivaspur G.K. VENKATASHIVAREDDY 10443 Turuvekere M. T KRISHNAPPA 9923

In 2018, the BJP became the only party to gain more than 100 seats, followed by the Congress with 80 seats and the JD(S) with 37. In the 2018 elections, the BJP came in second with 36.22 percent of the vote, followed by the JD (S) with 18.36 percent. In Karnataka, it has been a trend for two decades.