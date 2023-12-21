New Delhi: The Delhi Police have arrested two more suspects in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13, when two men jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber and released coloured smoke. The suspects have been identified as Saikrishna Jagali, a software engineer from Bagalkote in Karnataka, and Atul Kulshrestha, a Leftist activist from Orai in Uttar Pradesh. Jagali, son of a retired Deputy Superintendent of Police who works with a multinational company in Bengaluru, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in Bagalkote on Wednesday night.

According to official sources, Jagali was a college friend and roommate of Manoranjan D, one of the intruders who trespassed into the Lok Sabha chamber last week. Jagali's sister Spanda said a Delhi police team came and took her brother with them. "It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said. She also claimed that her brother had done "nothing wrong" and that he was just a friend of Manoranjan.

Kulshrestha, on the other hand, was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, a social media page/group, of which the five accused arrested for the security breach were members. At least one of the accused had chatted with him in the group. Kulshrestha, a high school dropout who hails from a modest family, is said to have engaged in Left-driven activities. He is known for his steadfast belief in Leftist ideology in Orai.

Jalaun Superintendent of Police (SP), Iraj Raja, said that the Delhi Police also took Kulshrestha from his Ram Nagar locality in Orai on Wednesday. "A team of Delhi Police came here and have taken one person to Delhi with them. The team did not share many details about this with us," he said.

Both Jagali and Kulshrestha were questioned by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on Wednesday, sources said. They are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others -- Neelam and Amold Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest. The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody. Meanwhile, two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.