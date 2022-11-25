Karnataka: Former Tumakur MLA Suresh Gowda reports 'threat to life,' FIR registered

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Tumakuru Rural MLA DC Gowrishankar, Hirehalli Mahesh, Bommanahalli Babu and other unidentified people for alleged attempt to murder former MLA Suresh Gowda from Tumkur Rural. The complaint was filed by Gowda himself wherein he alleged that the mentioned three accused plotted to kill him.

The Police have booked the accused under section 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy), 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 109 (Punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), and 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code 1860, the First Information Report read.

The complaint was filed by Gowda, wherein he alleged that the mentioned three accused plotted to kill him. In his FIR, he also mentioned that there was a `threat to his life` and Rs 5 crore have already been given in exchange of his life.

He also referred to his readiness to act as an accident, obstructing while moving in a car or being killed by a vehicle.The former MLA has filed the complaint at the police station after the permission of the Judicial Magistrate of First Class (JMFC) court of Tumkur.

(Further details are awaited.)