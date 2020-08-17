Karnataka government contemplating to ban Social Democratic Party of India, Popular Front of India, says Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S. Bommai on Monday (August 17) said that the Karnataka government is contemplating banning Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI) for their alleged role in the riots which erupted in Bengaluru on August 11.

Bommai added that the state authorities are collecting all information related to the involvement of SDPI and PFI in violence and will present a report before Chief Minister BS Yediurappa after getting all the evidence. He noted that after that the Karnataka cabinet will recommend to the Central government that the organisation be banned.

Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The violence is stated to have been incited by SDPI and its local leader has also been arrested for his involvement in the violence. PFI was also accused of funding the Delhi riots and in Bengaluru, violence has been triggered within six months of the riots in the national capital. Notably, over a thousand people gathered outside the police station, shouting religious slogans and vowing to give sacrifice.

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits has been extended till 6 am on 18th August. Section 144 does not allow the gathering of four or more people at a place.

In a related development, Bengaluru Police said on Sunday (August 16) that 35 more accused were arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11. According to police, a total of 340 people have been arrested in connection with this case.