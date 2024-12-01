Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow For Schools, Colleges? Bengaluru Braces For Rains

Bengaluru School Holiday Tomorrow? The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rainfall across Karnataka, including Bengaluru, as Cyclone Fengal approaches, prompting the city to brace for potential disruptions. Although no official holidays have been announced for schools and colleges, precautionary measures indicate a focus on ensuring public safety. Last time, when heavy rains lashed Bengaluru for several days in October this year, the Bengaluru Collector had declared holiday for schools and colleges.

IMD Rain Alert For Cyclone Fengal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Ramanagara, Dakshina Kannada, and Udupi districts due to Cyclone Fengal. Additionally, an Orange Alert has been declared for Kodagu, Mysuru, Chamarajanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Shivamogga districts.

Cyclone Fengal is expected to impact Karnataka over the next 48 hours. Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Kodagu, and Dakshina Kannada districts are likely to experience heavy rainfall, making them the hotspots during this period. Bengaluru, Kolar, Chikkaballapura, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Mandya, Hassan, Chikkamagaluru, and Udupi districts are forecasted to receive rainfall ranging from 35 to 85 mm. The most significant effects of the cyclone on the state are expected on Monday and Tuesday.

BBMP In Action

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed city officials to remain on duty on Sunday, despite it being a scheduled holiday. This directive follows predictions of significant rainfall over the coming days, attributed to a depression in the Bay of Bengal and the influence of Cyclone Fengal.

In a meeting held on Saturday, Girinath stressed the importance of staying alert and prepared. Zonal officers and engineers have been instructed to keep a close watch on vulnerable areas and respond promptly to any emergencies. Senior officials will supervise these operations to prioritize the safety of residents.

To minimize disruptions, BBMP control rooms in all zones will operate continuously through the weekend. With strong winds expected, 28 tree-cutting teams are on standby to handle incidents involving fallen trees or branches. Pumps and sandbags have been prepared for flood-prone locations to address potential waterlogging, and efforts are underway to maintain efficient drainage along roadways.