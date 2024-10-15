Advertisement
KARNATAKA GOVERNMENT DECLARED HOLIDAY TOMORROW

Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow: Schools, Colleges Shut In Bengaluru

Karnataka Rains Holiday: Bengaluru District Collector has announced holiday on October 16 in wake of the heavy rains.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 15, 2024, 04:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Karnataka Weather Update: As rains continue to lash parts of South India including Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, people are facing trouble in their daily life. While high alerts have been sounded in several areas amid heavy rain forecasts, the Bengaluru District Collector has declared a holiday tomorrow. 

As per the DC order, schools, and colleges will remain shut tomorrow. However, the government offices will continue to function as usual. According to multiple media reports, the decision was taken after India Meteorological Department issued rain alerts for the city. 

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecast a rainy week ahead for Bengaluru, with overcast skies and intermittent showers expected to persist for the next 2-3 days. So far, the city's observatory has recorded 72mm of rainfall in October. Reports indicate that the Indian Meteorological Department's 7-day forecast predicts moderate to heavy rainfall for Bengaluru between October 14 and 17. In addition to Bengaluru, heavy rains are also expected in surrounding areas, including Bengaluru Rural, Chikballapura, and Kolar districts, throughout the week.

Traffic in Bengaluru city was severely disrupted on Tuesday morning due to heavy rainfall. The Bengaluru Traffic Police reported waterlogging in several areas, including sections of Outer Ring Road, Old Madras Road, Hoodi Junction, M S Palya Depot Road, Hennur-Bagalur Main Road, Sultanpet Junction, and Vibgyor School Road, among others.

