Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow: All Schools Shut In Bengaluru Due To Rains

Karnataka Government Declares Holiday Tomorrow: The Karnataka government has decided to declare a holiday for schools in Bengaluru tomorrow, i.e. October 23, due to intermittent rains and waterlogging in parts of the city. Bengaluru Urban DC G Jagadeesha issued a directive this evening declaring a holiday for all schools on October 23 in view of heavy rainfall across Bengaluru. While schools will remain closed, colleges are open tomorrow.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in South Interior and coastal Karnataka from October 23 to October 26.

Bengaluru Urban DC Sree G Jagadeesha declares holiday to all the SCHOOLS on Oct 23rd in view of heavy rainfall. However, Colleges & Offices will function as usual#KarnatakaRains #BengaluruRains #BangaloreRains #Bangalore pic.twitter.com/uo41O2vbfC — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) October 22, 2024

Amid the heavy rains, an under-construction building collapsed in Bengaluru injuring dozens as many workers are said to be trapped under debris. Reports have claimed casualties but exact death figures are not clear yet. Rescue teams are at the spot and a search operation is on to pull out the people.

The Met department said that light to moderate rainfall is likely to occur at Isolated places in Karnataka and is very likely over rest of the region during the week. In its weather bulletin for October 23, the Bengaluru center of the IMD said, "Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Haveri, Mandya, Mysuru, Hassan, Kodagu, Ramanagara, Tumkur, Chitradurga districts. Moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka."

The weather department further added, "Light to moderate rain/thundershowers are very likely to occur at a few places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain is very likely to occur at many places over Dakshina Kanada district of Coastal Karnataka."