topStoriesenglish2571548
NewsIndia
SADHGURU

Karnataka HC Dismisses PIL Against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation - Details Here

Isha Foundation clarified that it has not received any grant or land from the government and that it was compliant with the law.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 09, 2023, 09:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Karnataka HC dismisses false PIL against Isha Foundation To Stall Construction
  • The petition alleged that the Center in Chikkaballapura is destroying the ecology of Nandi Hills
  • Karnataka HC allowed the unveiling of the statue on January 15

Trending Photos

Karnataka HC Dismisses PIL Against Sadhguru's Isha Foundation - Details Here

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court today (February 9) dismissed the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) that intended to stall construction work at the Isha Yoga Centre in Chikkaballapura. The petition alleged that the Center in Chikkaballapura is destroying the ecology of Nandi Hills. However, the Isha Foundation of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva has built the statue in the village around 30 kilometers from Bengaluru.

Isha Foundation contended that it had bought the revenue lands after paying proper considerations and obtaining due permissions to get them converted for educational purposes. They further clarified that it has not received any grant or land from the government and that it was compliant with the law.

Also read: Karnataka HC Extends Status-Quo on Construction Work Around Isha's Adiyogi Statue in Chikkaballapura

During the hearing, Isha Foundation further pointed out that petitioners had not disclosed their antecedents and the filing of criminal cases against them. It amounts to a violation of various Supreme Court judgments as well as the PIL rules framed by the High Court of Karnataka.

The Court pulled up the petitioner and said, “We are only expecting that if a petitioner is approaching the court and submitting and saying that he is espousing a public cause, he should approach the court with clean hands. That is the minimum expectation.”

Earlier, the HC had allowed the unveiling of the statue on January 15, but without carrying out any further construction work at the site. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Ashok S Kingai heard the PIL filed by local villagers against the installation of the statue by Isha Yoga Centre. The petitioners pointed to the court that on the day of the inauguration, firecrackers were burst, causing damage to the environment. 

Live Tv

SadhguruAdiyogi statueIsha FoundationKarnataka HCNandi Hills

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey
DNA Video
DNA: The 'pleasant journey' of the most hi-tech expressway
DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?