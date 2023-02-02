Setback for Sadhguru: Karnataka HC Refuses to Lift Stay on Construction Around Adiyogi Statue

BENGALURU: The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday extended the interim order of status-quo on construction activity around the 112 ft Adiyogi statue built at Avalagurki village in Chikkaballapura district by Isha Foundation, till further orders. Last month, the court had ordered status-quo on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the construction of the statue, citing damage to the environment.

The Isha Foundation of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudeva has built the statue in the village around 60 kilometers from Bengaluru. The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Ashok S Kingai heard the PIL filed by local villagers against the installation of the statue by Isha Yoga Centre at the foothills of Nandi Hills in Chikkaballapura.

The advocate representing Isha foundation sought relief from the interim order. However, the court turned down the request, stating that there was no prejudice. Earlier, the HC had allowed the unveiling of the statue on January 15, but without carrying out any further construction work at the site.

The petitioners pointed to the court that on the day of inauguration, firecrackers were burst, causing damage the environment. To this, the court said it would consider the issues and adjourned the hearing. When Isha Foundation requested the court to list the matter on Tuesday, the bench rejected the plea and said the date of hearing cannot be fixed on the demands of the litigants.