Karnataka Hijab row: HC begins hearing on lifting headscarves ban in schools

New Delhi: Karnataka High Court on Thursday (February 17) began the hearing on the ongoing hijab controversy that left students of Hindu and Muslim communities divided and led to protests in the state. This marks the fifth consecutive day of the proceedings.

The court is hearing the petition filed by a bunch of female Muslim students claiming that they were denied to attend classes due to the headscarves based on a government order that bans the entry of hijab-clad students into the classes.

The counsels for petitioners are arguing to lift the interim order prohibiting Muslim girl students from wearing hijab to classes. The counsels have argued that the government is misusing the interim order issued by the court to target Muslim students.

Meanwhile, students staged a protest before the District Commissioner`s office in Shivamogga district amid curfew orders demanding permission to wear hijab to classes. District Commissioner Dr R. Selvamani met the students and took a memorandum from them.

The three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and comprising Justice Krishna S. Dixit and Justice Khaji Jaibunnesa Mohiyuddin gave not yet ruled on the petition yet.

The petitioners are likely to press for the reversal of the interim order by praying that Muslim students have been sent back from schools for wearing hijab. Advocate General Prabhuling Navadagi, appearing for the government, has objected and said that if the request is considered it is as good as considering the petitioner`s application.

Senior advocates Devdatt Kamat, Ravivarma Kumar and Yusuf Muchchala made submissions on Wednesday and have completed their arguments. Meanwhile, the six girls from Udupi who started the hijab protest, have decided to remain absent from the college until the final order.

Meanwhile, police had a tough time as about 340 students in Hassan blocked the road holding placards in support of the hijab. Deputy SP warned them of action after which they dispersed.

A tense situation is prevailing at Saraladevi College in Bellary as hijab-wearing students joined by parents refused to go back even after several requests from the college and police authorities were made.

(With IANS inputs)

