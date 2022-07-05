NewsIndia
KARNATAKA RAINS

Karnataka: Holiday declared in Mangauluru, Udupi schools amid heavy rains

Holiday in all educational institutes of Mangaluru and Udupi on July 5 amid heavy rainfall.

Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 10:13 AM IST

Karnataka: Holiday declared in Mangauluru, Udupi schools amid heavy rains

New Delhi: Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for July 5 for all the educational institutions in the districts. The decision comes after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state. "Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Marathwada on 06th & 07th and over North Interior Karnataka during 04th-06th July, 2022," predicted IMD

Weather update: Rains in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Telangana and other states 

IMD predicted, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days. The Met department also predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan, Goa on July 7 and  July 8, 2022.

