Karnataka: Holiday declared in Mangauluru, Udupi schools amid heavy rains

New Delhi: Amid the continuous heavy rainfall in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada deputy commissioner (DC) Dr K V Rajendra and Udupi DC Kurma Rao M declared a holiday for July 5 for all the educational institutions in the districts. The decision comes after IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the state. "Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Marathwada on 06th & 07th and over North Interior Karnataka during 04th-06th July, 2022," predicted IMD

Weather update: Rains in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Telangana and other states

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Marathwada and North Interior Karnataka during next 5 days and isolated heavy rainfall likely over Marathwada on 06th & 07th and over North Interior Karnataka during 04th-06th July, 2022. — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 4, 2022

IMD predicted, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Gujarat State, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe during next 5 days. The Met department also predicted isolated extremely heavy rainfall also likely over south Gujarat Region and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 08th and over Konkan, Goa on July 7 and July 8, 2022.

