Karnataka Holiday Today: Schools Shut In Bengaluru Amid Rains

Karnataka Weather Update: A holiday has been announced for anganwadis and schools in Bengaluru City today after several areas remained waterlogged due to incessant rains. Parts of Karnataka have been reeling under light to heavey rains due to cyclonic formation in the Bay of Bengal. Visuals from Bengaluru showed waterlogged roads with traffic jams.

India Meteorological Department has predicted light to heavy rains in different parts of the state. "Isolated heavy rain very likely to occur over Uttara Kannada, Udupi districts. Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers very likely to occur over Belagavi, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Ballari, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Chikballapura, kolar districts," said the IMD in its weather bulletin.

The IMD further said, "Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. Moderate rain very likely to occur at many places over Dakshina kannada district of Coastal Karnataka."

According to the weather department, the rains will continue on Tuesday as well. "Isolated heavy rain/thundershowers very likely to occur over Mysuru, Mandya, Ramanagara, Chamarajanagar, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, kolar, Chikaballapura districts. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at many places over the remaining districts of South Interior Karnataka. Light to moderate rain very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Coastal Karnataka," said the IMD.