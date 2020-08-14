Karnataka may ban SDPI for alleged role in Bengaluru violence, decision to be taken on August 20

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government may soon impose a ban on the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for its alleged role in Tuesday night’s violence in the Bengaluru city in which three people were killed.

Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday said, “The SDPI is a silly org. We're thinking of banning it. Two decisions will be taken shortly. First - properties of those involved in violence (in Bengaluru) will be confiscated. Second - banning SDPI.”

“These two matters will be discussed in the cabinet meeting on August 20,” the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police have arrested 60 more persons in connection with Tuesday night riots in parts of the city, sources said on Friday.

"Continuing arrests in DJ Halli and KG Halli case, another 60 accused arrested, including Kaleem Pasha. The total number of arrests is now 206," official sources said.

Kaleem Pasha, husband of BBMP Nagavara Corporator Irshaad Begum, and is said to have instigated the rioters, they said.

The BJP took a dig at the opposition Congress following the arrest.

"Kalim Pasha, husband of @INCKarnataka corporator arrested. 4 senior functionaries of SDPI arrested. Still State Cong leaders trying to shift blame. Not condemning riots. Eyes only on upcoming BBMP elections. #CongressAgainstDalits (sic)," BJP National General Secretary B L Santosh tweeted.

The role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) behind the mob violence in parts of Bengaluru, has come to light and investigation will go deep into it and their connections, Home Minister Basavaraj Bomai had said on Thursday.

Three persons were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in DJ Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy.

The MLA's residence and a police station at DJ Halli were torched by rioters, who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

Meanwhile, officials said, most of the arrested who are at Parappana Agrahara Central prisons are being sent to Ballari central jail.