Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Round 2 Seat Allotment RELEASED at kea.kar.nic.in- Direct Link Here

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling: Karnataka Examinations Authority has released the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result for Round 2 on February 13, 2023 on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for round 2 counselling can now get their seat allotment. The seat allotment was issued on February 13, 2023, as planned, and the link is currently open for candidates to download. Candidates must enter their PGCET number to download the seat allocation, and the seat allotment will appear. Candidates must pay their fees and download their admission orders between February 14, 2023 and February 16, 2023, and report to universities between February 14, 2023 and February 17, 2023.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Here's how to download

Visit the official website of KEA - kea.kar.nic.in

Then click on the website link “13-02 PGCET 2022 (MBA/MCA/M.Tech) SECOND ROUND RESULT LINK”

Then enter your PGCET number and the seat allotment will appear on the screen

Download the seat allotment and take a print out of the same

Candidates who have been assigned seats in any discipline must pay the stipulated fees and must report to the colleges on or before the last date specified in the admission order, according to the official announcement.