Karnataka PGCET 2022 final exam result to be RELEASED SOON at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates who have secured above the cutoff can appear for the PGCET 2022 counseling, scroll down for more details.
Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam result soon. Candidates can access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA's official website. On November 19, KEA successfully administered the Karnataka PGCET 2022 test for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch and MBA/MCA. The PGCET 2022 answer key has already been posted online by KEA. Candidates can consult the answer key to learn how many correct tries they made in the exam. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. The examinee can consult the exam pattern to learn about the marking scheme and how to calculate the marks.
Karnataka PGCET 2022 result: Here’s how to download
- Visit the website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- Check the latest announcement section for PGCET 2022 results link
- Click on the link and provide the registration number
- PGCET 2022 rank and score will display
- Take the print of result of Karnataka PGCET 2022
Qualifying candidates must attend Karnataka PGCET 2023 counselling. The PGCET 2022 counselling date will be announced soon on the KEA website. The Karnataka PGCET counselling is done online.
