topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
KARNATAKA PGCET 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022 final exam result to be RELEASED SOON at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Candidates who have secured above the cutoff can appear for the PGCET 2022 counseling, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Karnataka PGCET 2022 final exam result to be RELEASED SOON at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Steps to download scorecard here

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will declare the Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 exam result soon. Candidates can access the Karnataka PGCET 2022 results online at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, the KEA's official website. On November 19, KEA successfully administered the Karnataka PGCET 2022 test for ME/M.Tech/M.Arch and MBA/MCA. The PGCET 2022 answer key has already been posted online by KEA. Candidates can consult the answer key to learn how many correct tries they made in the exam. There is no penalty for incorrect answers. The examinee can consult the exam pattern to learn about the marking scheme and how to calculate the marks.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 result: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  • Check the latest announcement section for PGCET 2022 results link
  • Click on the link and provide the registration number
  • PGCET 2022 rank and score will display
  • Take the print of result of Karnataka PGCET 2022

Qualifying candidates must attend Karnataka PGCET 2023 counselling. The PGCET 2022 counselling date will be announced soon on the KEA website. The Karnataka PGCET counselling is done online.

Live Tv

Karnataka PGCET 2022PGCET 2022pgcet 2022 karnatakapgcet resultkarnataka pgcet resultspgcet resultsKEApgcet 2022 result datekea pgcet 2022pgcet result 2022 datekarnataka pgcet 2022 exam datepgcet 2023 exam date

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections