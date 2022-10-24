Karnataka PGCET 2022: KEA application last date TODAY at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in- Here’s how to fill application form

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority, (KEA) will close the online registration for Karnataka PGCET 2022 tomorrow, October 24. Additionally, this is the last day to pay the charge. The PGCET Karnataka application form can be filled out by eligible candidates at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea, the KEA's official website. The application entry must be finished by October 26 at the latest for those who have paid the price. Those may apply for the PGCET 2022 if they have a bachelor's degree with a minimum of 50% (45% for candidates from the restricted categories). The admission exam is open to candidates from inside and outside of Karnataka.

The PGCET exam dates have been announced by KEA in a website notification. The notice states that KEA PGCET 2022 would be held on November 19 from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm for M.E., M. Tech., and M. Arch admission. On November 20, the PGCET for MCA (10:30 am–12:30 pm) and MBA (2:30–4:30) will take place. The admit card for PGCET 2022 applicants will be available for download on the KEA website starting on November 7.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Important dates

Events Date Last date to pay registration fee October 24, 2022 Last date to complete online application entry October 26, 2022 Karnataka PGCET admit release date November 7, 2022 Karnataka PGCET 2022 exam November 19 and 20, 2022

Karnataka PGCET 2022 application: Here’s how to fill out the form

Visit the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

On the KEA Home page, click on the Admission section and then on PGCET 2022

Click on the ‘PGCET 2022 MBA online application link’

Click on the new user and select from ‘Yes or No’

Now enter the required details and submit

User ID and password will be sent to registered mobile number

Pay the registration fee through any of available methods

Login using the ID and password sent to registered mobile number and complete the application entry process

Download and take the printout of filled in application for future reference

The necessary paperwork must be submitted at KEA, Bangalore, on October 29 between 11 am and 1 pm if the applicant is applying for special category admission to state colleges.