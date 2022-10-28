Karnataka PGCET 2022: MTech, MBA, MCA registration date extended for admission till October 29- Here’s how to apply

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the registration date for Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022. Candidates who meet the requirements may now apply via kea.kar.nic.in through October 29, 2022 for admission to MTech, MBA, MCA, and ME programs at state universities. Candidates who missed the deadline to apply for the Karnataka PGCET 2022 and those who paid the application money but were unable to finish the KEA PGCET 2022 application process may register up until October 29 at 6 PM.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Visit KEA PGCET 2022 official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the link on the homepage to fill Karnataka PGCET form for 2022

Complete the registration process by providing basic details such as name, number, email id.

The generated User ID / Application will be sent to the registered mobile number.

Now, pay the PGCET 2022 registration fees.

Login using the credentials generated and fill out the remaining fields.

Upload the documents and submit the PGCET 2022 application.

The Karnataka PGCET registration website was accessible beginning on October 15, 2022. The deadline for completing the PGCET 2022 online application process for candidates who paid fees was October 26. However, it has been extended by three days.