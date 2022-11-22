Karnataka PGCET Answer Key 2022 to be OUT on THIS DATE at kea.kar.nic.in- Here’s how to check

Karnataka PGCET 2022: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the provisional answer key for the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 examination anytime soon. Visit the official KEA website at kea.kar.nic.in to check and download the Karnataka PGCET 2022 Provisional Answer Key for candidates who took the test in that state in 2022.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) at kea.kar.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

Your Karnataka PGCET 2022 Answer Key will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

The Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 for the MTech programme was administered on November 19 by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The PGCET 2022 for MBA and MCA programmes was held on November 20, 2022.