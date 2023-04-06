Karnataka Polls 2023: BS Yediyurappa Says Kichcha Sudeep's Support To BJP Will Help Party

New Delhi: Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said actor Kichcha Sudeep's support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would help the party win more seats. "It will help our party obtain more seats." "I thank him for his support," BS Yediyurappa said. Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday announced that he would campaign for the ruling BJP ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election. Meanwhile, after Kiccha Sudeep announced his support for Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to immediately stop airing the actor's films, advertisements, and other shows.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated that the Kannada superstar's campaign will provide a lot of strength.

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, Kichcha Sudeep said, "I had no necessity to come here, and I have not come here for any platform or money. I have come here only for a person. I have high regard for CM Mama (Bommai). That`s why I am announcing that I am giving my full support to Bommai sir". "I am fully standing in support of Bommai sir. But, I will not contest elections, and I am not entering politics. I have films to complete, my fans would be happy," he added.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," CM Bommai told ANI during an interview.

Karnataka CM Bommai also said that Sudeep doesn`t belong to any political party. "Sudeep doesn`t belong to any political party. He has announced his support for me. His support for me also means that he is supporting the party (BJP)," he said.

Laying rest to speculations of Sudeep joining the BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls, the Kannada actor had said that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Bommai".

On being asked if he agrees with the ideology of BJP, Sudeep said, "As a citizen, I totally respect certain decisions PM Modi has taken, but that`s my perspective. But that has got nothing to do with me sitting here today".