Karnataka Polls: BJP Files Complaint Against Sonia Gandhi Over ‘Sovereignty Threat’ Remark

Bengaluru: The BJP on Monday filed a complaint with the Election Commission against former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi over her statement that the party will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's "reputation, sovereignty or integrity." Karnataka’s ruling party - BJP - requested the poll body to issue orders for the registration of an FIR against Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, referring to Gandhi's speech at a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday, said in a tweet that the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson "sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas,'' and also posted pictures of her speaking at the public meeting. "Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity," a tweet from the party’s handle read.

Describing this statement as "shocking and unacceptable", Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje, who filed the complaint, said Sonia Gandhi has violated provisions of the Model Code of Conduct and requested the EC to take stringent action against her for making "such a statement." Karandlaje, Convener of the BJP Election Management Committee, also requested the EC to issue directions to register an FIR against her and take exemplary punitive action.

“Today we gave a complaint against Sonia Gandhi to Election Commission. She gave a speech in Hubbali in which she talked about the sovereignty of Karnataka. We use sovereignty for the country. She is heading the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. We demanded that FIR should be registered against her,” Union Minister & BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje told ANI.

A delegation of BJP leaders comprising Bhupender Yadav, Anil Baluni and Tarun Chugh met the Election Commission today with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav calling this "anti-national act".

"She (Sonia Gandhi) deliberately used the word sovereignty. Congress manifesto is the agenda of the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang and hence they are using such words. We hope EC will take action against this anti-national act," Union Minister Bhupender Yadav was quoted by ANI as saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the Congress of openly advocating for "separating" Karnataka from India, PTI reported. PM Modi, apparently referring to Sonia Gandhi's remark, said that the disease of the 'tukde-tukde gang' (anti-national elements) has reached the Congress' top level.

The Prime Minister's charge comes a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday. In a scathing attack on the BJP, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, in her maiden entry into the 2023 Karnataka Assembly poll battle, said, "Karnataka and the rest of the country cannot make progress without getting rid of the ruling party’s "loot, lies, ego and hatred".

She was flanked on the stage by Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP over the denial of ticket and joined the party.

The party has fielded Shettar, a six-time MLA, from Hubli-Dharwad Central constituency, from where he had won the previous Assembly polls in 2018. Karnataka will vote in single-phase election on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.