Karnataka rains: CM Yediyurappa asks ministers to tour damaged areas, remain in their constituencies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday directed the district in-charge ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state. Yediyurappa also instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas.

Several parts of Karnataka are facing a flood-like situation for the third consecutive year, putting lives and property at risk. Many districts of coastal, Malnad and north interior regions are receiving heavy rains and the showers are expected to continue, while there are reports of landslides in hilly areas of Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru districts.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is currently undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital in Bengaluru, has ordered the immediate release of Rs 50 crore for emergency relief.

Last night, Yediyurappa tweeted, "In wake of heavy rains in several parts of the state, I have instructed the Chief Secretary to review the situation and issued instructions to DCs (Deputy Commissioners) to closely monitor the situation & take necessary measures. Also ordered immediate release of Rs 50 crores for emergency relief purposes."

A statement released by the CMO today said that the Chief Minister has directed the district in-charge Ministers to take precautionary measures in the wake of heavy rainfall across the state.

He instructed the ministers to remain in their constituencies and tour the damaged areas and also directed them to undertake relief distribution and other necessary measures.

Notably, Kodagu district witnessed landslides along with widespread rains. There have been landslides at Brahmagiri, near Talacauvery, the origin of river Cauvery.

This is the third consecutive year that Kodagu is facing floods and landslides. Several parts of north Karnataka, especially the border district of Belagavi are also facing flood situations as inflow has increased in Krishna river and its tributaries due to heavy rains in neighboring Maharashtra and also in the district.

With inflow increasing in the Tungabhadra river, there is a flood-like situation in parts of Ballari district also, and a similar situation prevails in Uttara Kannada district.

Recently, the state government had said it has identified 1,989 villages and over 51 lakh people in 19 districts as flood-prone.