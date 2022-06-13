हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut today in THESE districts- Check details

The holiday is only for the selected districts that are scheduled to conduct elections today. Bangalore schools and colleges are exempted from this list of areas and no holiday has been announced for the latter.

Karnataka schools, colleges to remain shut today in THESE districts- Check details
Image credit: PTI

New Delhi: The Karnataka government has announced holiday for schools and universities in the state for June 13, 2022 in the wake of legislative council elections in several districts of the state. In the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges All government and private educational institutes will remain close on June 13 in the above mentioned districts of Karnataka as the government has also declared a day off for all teachers and graduates working in government-aided, unaided, private schools and colleges, state and central government agencies, factories, and other organisations to facilitate them to cast their vote.

Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain open today

The orders apply to only selected districts which are scheduled to conduct elections today. Bangalore schools, and colleges are exempted from this list of areas and no holiday has been announced for the latter. After several breaks in school education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hijab row, and heatwave, Karnataka Schools reopened recently, on May 15, 2022 after a short summer break. 

Elections will be conducted for four legislative council seats, three of which will be contested by the Bhartiya Janata Party, the BJP, and Congress on June 13, 2022. The Janata Dal-Secular will be a contender for the seat if it wants to keep it. ALSO READ- '35 marks in English, 36 in Maths': Class 10 marksheet of DM in Gujarat goes viral

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKarnataka Legislative Council pollSchool holidaysElections
Next
Story

WTO meeting: Indian fishing community protests against proposal to curb fishery subsidies

Must Watch

PT16M54S

Jyotish Guru: Know the solution to your problem through Jyotish Guru