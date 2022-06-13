New Delhi: The Karnataka government has announced holiday for schools and universities in the state for June 13, 2022 in the wake of legislative council elections in several districts of the state. In the districts of Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru, Mandya, Hassan, Dharwad, Haveri, Gadag, and Uttara Kannada, the state government has declared a holiday for schools and colleges All government and private educational institutes will remain close on June 13 in the above mentioned districts of Karnataka as the government has also declared a day off for all teachers and graduates working in government-aided, unaided, private schools and colleges, state and central government agencies, factories, and other organisations to facilitate them to cast their vote.

Bengaluru schools, colleges to remain open today

The orders apply to only selected districts which are scheduled to conduct elections today. Bangalore schools, and colleges are exempted from this list of areas and no holiday has been announced for the latter. After several breaks in school education due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Hijab row, and heatwave, Karnataka Schools reopened recently, on May 15, 2022 after a short summer break.

Elections will be conducted for four legislative council seats, three of which will be contested by the Bhartiya Janata Party, the BJP, and Congress on June 13, 2022. The Janata Dal-Secular will be a contender for the seat if it wants to keep it. ALSO READ- '35 marks in English, 36 in Maths': Class 10 marksheet of DM in Gujarat goes viral