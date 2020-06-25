Karnataka SSLC exams begin amid COVID-19 guidelines; over 8.40 lakh students appear

New Delhi: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday (June 25) organised the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam in which over 8.40 lakh students appeared amid COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on their number per classroom.

The state government decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams amid COVID-19 fears, ignoring the opposition's appeal to put them on hold till the coronavirus is brought under total control.

Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa said on Thursday there was no connection between the lockdown and the SSLC exams, adding they would go on as per schedule.

Earlier, the KSEEB has said that as many as 8,48,203 students would take up the examination at 2,879 exam centres. The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams.

According to reports, students today came to the examination centres as early as 7 am, and they were allowed inside after undergoing thermal screening and sanitising their hands. The KSEEB has stated that each classroom will have around 18 to 20 students.

Students were also instructed to wear masks and maintain physical distance. Students appeared for the first language examination today and the examination will end on July 4.

Students in containment zones and those with symptoms such as cough, cold and fever were reportedly provided N95 masks and made to sit in another classroom and write the examination.

Karnataka's Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar is quoted as saying, "My deep gratitude to parents for their faith in the government, and heartfelt thanks to teaching and other govt staff members, police for their tireless work and dedication. Children will fondly remember their care for a long time to come."

Earlier, the examination was scheduled to be held in March 27 but was postponed for an indefinite period after the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into force.