Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The official website to check the result- karresults.nic.in has been crashed due to a heavy load on the website.

Students can check their results through mobile until the site restores

Here's how to check your Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via mobile

The Education department will automatically send the result via SMS to all the students on their registered numbers

For those who don't have access to their registered number, to get the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type 'KAR10' and send it to 56263.

