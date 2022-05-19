हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Karnataka SSLC Result 2022

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 site crashes, here's an alternate way to check class 10 score

The official website to check the result- karresults.nic.in has been crashed due to a heavy load on the website.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 site crashes, here&#039;s an alternate way to check class 10 score

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: The official website to check the result- karresults.nic.in has been crashed due to a heavy load on the website.

Students can check their results through mobile until the site restores

Here's how to check your Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 via mobile

The Education department will automatically send the result via SMS to all the students on their registered numbers

For those who don't have access to their registered number, to get the Karnataka 10th SSLC result 2022 on your mobile through SMS, type 'KAR10' and send it to 56263.

SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Live: Class 10 results out, marksheet link to be activated shortly at karresults.nic.in

