SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Live: Class 10 results out, marksheet link to be activated shortly at karresults.nic.in

KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 Karnataka Live: The scorecards will be published on the official website of Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) and candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check by logging in at-  karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, May 19, 2022 - 13:01
KSEEB Karnataka SSLC (Class 10th) Result 2022:  Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, KSEEB has released the Karnataka SSLC Class 10th board exam 2022. The scorecard will be published shortly on the official website of Karnataka SSLC and candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check by logging in at-  karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in). Karnataka Education Minister B.C Nagesh has announced the results at 12:30 pm as per the latest reports. Any change in timings will be updated here. Students are required to keep their exam registration number, admit card, date of birth etc, handy. Candidates can check the results both on mobile phones or through a computer depending upon their availability. All the latest updates, steps and links to check results on karresults.nic.in and another website will be provided here.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022: Step by step guide to check your result here

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Govt launches mental health helpline for class 10 students, details here

The Karnataka Board class 10 results will be made available on the official website- karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in (now sslc.karnataka.gov.in). The results will be declared by 12:30. As many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams. The Karnataka SSLC 2022 examinations were conducted between March 28 and April 11.

Follow the live updates of Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Exam Results 2022 Below:

 

19 May 2022, 12:59 PM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Official website crashed

The official website of the Karnataka SSLC Result 2022 has been crashed. The alternative way to check your result is through SMS. The education department will send the result vis SMS on the registered numbers of the students.

19 May 2022, 12:53 PM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 declared

Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 have been declared by the Education Minister BC Nagesh on Thursday. Students would also be receiving their results through SMS facilities as well as they can check the results online.

The process for the same can be check here: 

19 May 2022, 12:07 PM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Website to check the result

The results will be published on the official website of Karnataka SSLC at around 12:30. SSLC is the class 10 exam of the Karnataka State Education Board. Here are the websites to keep a tab on to check SSLC results today:

  • karresults.nic.in
  • kseeb.kar.nic.in 
  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in

19 May 2022, 12:04 PM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Previous year's performance

In 2021, when the exams were held online, as many as 99.9% of students passed the SSLC exam in Karnataka. In 2020, the pass percentage was 71.8%. However, this time the students will have to obtain minimum passing marks this time. The government has cleared that it won`t pass the students as it did in the last two years in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

19 May 2022, 11:40 AM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Students will have to score min passing marks

The SSLC (Class 10) examinations were held from March 28 to April 11. CCTV cameras were installed in all examination centres. The education department conducted separate exams for all subjects similar to the pre-Covid pattern. The students will have to obtain minimum passing marks this time.  The government has cleared that it won`t pass the students as it did in the last two years in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic.

19 May 2022, 11:19 AM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Health Minister wishes students

"Success and failure are part of life and they are like two faces of the same coin. SSLC students expecting results must not lose hope at all costs, PTI quoted Health Minister K Sudhakar as saying. Further, the minister said whether the results are on the expected lines or not, students must not be disheartened as these results are not the end of the road, beginning or the final decider of your life.

19 May 2022, 11:16 AM

Karnataka SSLC Result 2022: Offline exams held after two years

After a long Covid-19 pandemic-induced hiatus, Karnataka SSLC exams were conducted in the normal offline pattern after two years. Section 144 was clamped in and around 3,444 examination centres across the state and tight police security cover was provided in the vicinity of all examination centres to avoid any showdown or untoward incidents due to the ongoing Hijab row.

19 May 2022, 10:57 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Exams held amid Hijab row

Conducting the exams was considered the litmus test for the ruling BJP as a majority of the students had attended exams amid the hijab crisis and drama. The Muslim students, barring a few, shunned hijab to take up the crucial examinations.

19 May 2022, 10:08 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Over 8 lakh students appeared for the exam

As many as 8,73,846 students including 4,52,732 boys and 4,21,110 girls were reportedly enrolled for the exams this academic year. Four students belonging to the third gender and 5,307 specially-abled children also reportedly took up exams.

19 May 2022, 09:18 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Helpline number launched for students

The Karnataka government has launched a first of its kind helpline number for the students ahead of KLSSC results for students who are feeling low, distressed, anxious, depressed or scared.

Students are encouraged to call the mental health helpline at 080-46110007, Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

19 May 2022, 09:10 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: How to check results in mobile

With lakhs of students bombarding the Karnataka board result site, it is very much possible that the official website crashes at the time of the result announcement. Students are advised to keep the mobile option ready as plan B. As per reports, students will receive their results on the registered mobile numbers.

19 May 2022, 08:59 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Answer key released earlier

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) released the provisional answer key for the SSLC or Class 10 final examination in April.

19 May 2022, 07:57 AM

Karnataka SSLC result: Steps to check your score

  • Once Karnataka Board Class 10th Results 2022 are announced, visit the official website of KSEEB - sslc.karnataka.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the SSLC 10th exam result 2022 link.
  • Enter the Registration number and Date of Birth and Submit, your SSLC Result would be displayed on the screen.
  • Your Karnataka Board SSLC (Class 10) Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

19 May 2022, 07:55 AM

Karnataka SSLC result 2022 timetable

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board will release the karresults.nic.in 2022 SSLC results today, i.e., May 19, at 12 noon. The 10th result 2022 Karnataka will be released for the exams conducted from March 28 to April 11, 2022.

