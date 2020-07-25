हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Karnataka SSLC results 2020

Karnataka SSLC results 2020: Check karresutls.nic.in for date and scorecard

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will likely declare the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board exams results of around 8.40 lakh students for Class 10 in a few days.

On July 20, the announcement was made by Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar. "The Class 10 exam results will be announced in the first week of August. The process of evaluation will be completed in 10 days," Kumar told news agency ANI.

The Karnataka SSLC results 2020 will be available on board's official website - karresults.nic.in. 

Here's how to check Karnataka SSLC Results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit official website i.e. karresults.nic.in
Step 2: Find Direct Link for SSLC Results 2020 Karnataka Board
Step 3: Input your exam roll number and other details asked on the page
Step 4: Verify the details against your hall ticket and submit them on the website
Step 5: Your SSLC Result 2020 Scorecard will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download PDF Softcopy or take printout for future reference

The state government had decided to conduct the SSLC or the Class X board exams from June 25 amid COVID-19 fears. The Karnataka Board has also deployed over 1 lakh officials to conduct the exams. Students followed COVID-19 measures like one student per bench and cap on their number per classroom.

The KSEEB delayed declaring the results this year because of the precautionary measures imposed in the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

