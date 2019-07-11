Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Result 2019 to be declared soon, check kseeb.kar.nic.in for details

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is expected to release the results for Karnataka SSLC Supplementary result 2019 soon.

After the official announcement of the results, the same would be made available at the official website of the KSEEB - karresults.nic.in and kseeb.kar.nic.in.

The SSLC supplementary examinations were held from 21 June to 28 June 2019. The students who had failed in a subject or two in the SSLC exams had appeared for supplementary examinations.

After the results are declared, the candidates can visit official websites of the Board and download their Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2019.

Steps To Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2019:

- Log in to the official website of KSEEB - karresults.nic.in

-Click on the SSLC Supplementary Exam Result 2019 link.

-Click on it, then you will be redirected to the results page.

-Enter details such as name and registration number.

-Check Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Results 2019, download and take a print out for future reference.

The students can also check their results on another website - kseeb.nic.in.

Candidates who clear the Class 10 Supplementary Exams 2019 in Karnataka will progress for higher secondary education and have to select their streams for the Class 12 examinations.

Here's Zee News wishing all the students best of luck!