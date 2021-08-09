Karnataka to take up door-to-door health check-up to contain COVID-19 spread in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, the Karnataka government has decided to conduct door-to-door health check up in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits.

For this purpose around 108 teams have been formed and from August 16, the door-to-door health check-up for all members will be taken up in Bengaluru, said R. Ashoka, the Revenue minister.

Addressing the press after the meeting, the minister said that Bommanahalli, Yelahanka and Mahadevapura zones are having more cases and other zones are recording relatively fewer cases.

These zones are now given prime importance and several measures are taken to contain the spread of the virus. Now on a trial basis, 2 teams per constituency will be sent for door-to-door health check-up along with the doctors. For this purpose, more doctors will be roped in.

To maintain the records of the questions and answers asked in every house, a system will be put in place and along with this, citizens will be given awareness materials about this health check-up.

The doctors will check the health status of the family members along with vaccination details, Covid systems and if there are any symptoms found, immediate testing will also be done. All facilities like vehicles and other materials will be arranged for the healthcare workers for this purpose.

With Covid cases in the city swinging between 400-500 every day, the positivity rate has remained between 0.9 and 0.64 per cent. In case if people are showing Covid like symptoms, there are triaging centres in all BBMP wards. Every constituency also has on-call duty doctors who will attend to the patients. Along with that, people who are tested positive will also be given medical kits and from now on we will also provide doctors` numbers and helpline numbers to the patients, Ashoka explained.

"The more numbers are seen in Bengaluru and we will ensure that apartment residents are all tested for Covid and along with that we have requested to strictly ensure the closing of common areas like a Swimming pool, gyms and parks in the apartment premises," he said.

The residents are also requested to follow the Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) strictly and now that many festivals are coming up in the next few months, everyone has to be careful. The temples and marketplaces will see strict enforcement of these rules, he explained.

Live TV