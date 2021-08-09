हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zydus Cadila

Zydus Cadila likely to get emergency use approval for its COVID vaccine this week: Sources

Zydus Cadila had said last month that it has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Indian Drug regulator for its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, and plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

Zydus Cadila likely to get emergency use approval for its COVID vaccine this week: Sources
Image for representational use only

New Delhi: Ahmedabad-based Zydus Cadila`s three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D is expected to get an emergency-use nod from the expert committee this week, news agency ANI said citing sources on Monday.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had said last week during the question hour in the Rajya Sabha, "The government expects that in October-November, four more Indian pharmaceutical companies will start production of indigenous vaccines that will help to meet the domestic demand, Biological E and Novartis vaccines will also be available in the market in the coming days, while Zydus Cadila will soon get an emergency use nod from Expert Committee."

Zydus Cadila last month had said that it has applied for emergency use authorisation (EUA) with the Indian Drug regulator for its three-dose COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D, and plans to manufacture 10-12 crore doses annually.

The company has conducted the largest clinical trial for its COVID-19 vaccine in India so far in over 50 centers.

The EUA is expected to be given for adults first, though the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) had earlier asked the Ahmedabad-based firm to return with more data on its ZyCoV-D.

Earlier, during a press briefing, a Member of NITI Aayog Dr V K Paul had said that the DCGI is examining Zydus Cadila`s COVID vaccine for children.

"ZuCoV-D is the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, it has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against COVID-19," MD of Cadila Healthcare Dr Sharvil Patel said.

 Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Zydus CadilaCOVID-19 vaccineZyCoV-DEUACoronavirus
Next
Story

Antibodies in breast milk may aid in COVID-19 battle of newborn: Experts

Must Watch

PT17M47S

The Olympics champions arrive at felicitation ceremony venue Ashoka hotel, will be honored soon