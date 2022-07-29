Mangaluru (Karnataka): A 23-year-old youth was hacked to death by an unidentified group on the outskirts of Mangaluru, said the police. The deceased has been identified as Fazil was attacked by lethal weapons on Thursday. Following the incident, Section 144 was imposed at Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur. "At around 8 pm (on July 28), there was an incident where a 23-year-old boy was brutally attacked by 4-5 people near Krishnapura Katipalla road, Surathkal. The boy was immediately shifted to a hospital and was declared dead," said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N Shashi Kumar.

The officials also directed all wine shops under the commissionerate`s limits to be closed on July 29. "We have requested all Muslim leaders to perform their prayers at their homes, in the larger interest of the law and order of every locality. Due justice will be done quickly and fairly," Mangaluru CP added.

The police are taking up a complaint of an eyewitness who was with the deceased during the incident and a case of murder has been registered. The Mangaluru Police Commissioner also instructed people to not fall prey to rumours and said, "The motive behind the incident and the identity of the culprits is being investigated... I appeal to all the citizens to not succumb to any rumours being spread by vested-interest groups." Further investigations are underway.

In another incident, Praveen Nettaru, a young BJP worker was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening. Karnataka Police on Thursday said that they have arrested two people in connection with the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru. The accused persons will be produced before a local court, the officials added.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of Dakhshin Kannada told ANI that till now, a total of 15 people were questioned, out of which 2 people were arrested, adding that they are also probing the possibility of a Kerala registration vehicle used in the incident.

Praveen Nettaru, a Zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was attacked with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Bellare in Dakshina Kannada late Tuesday evening. Praveen was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare by three bike-borne people. When the BJP Yuva Morcha leader was murdered, he was heading toward his home.

Praveen Nettaru`s mother on Wednesday sought the death penalty for the culprits." I`m not feeling well. His father is also a heart patient. Culprits should be punished, whoever did this must be hanged," said Nettaru`s mother.

The aggrieved mother further said, "He was our only son and planned to build a home for us. Now, who`ll build it?"

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai earlier assured that justice will be served to the family of the victim and those who perpetrated the heinous act will not be spared. "We will not rest till the culprits who perpetrated the heinous act in Mangaluru, that provokes social unrest and discord, are crushed," Bommai said.

On Wednesday, Bommai also announced the cancellation of the `Janotsava` convention after tensions erupted across the state in connection with the BJP worker`s death. The announcement was made by Bommai during a press conference on Wednesday night.

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Thursday said that the involvement of the extremist Popular Front of India (PFI), and its political arm Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) is suspected. He further said that the state and central governments are considering banning the organisations. However, the organisations cannot be banned based on a single incident. Though the groups were banned in other states, they have gotten a stay from courts against the ban, he added.

Araga Jnanendra said that Praveen was a very good person and loyal to the party. BJP workers feel that the incident happened in their own homes. As a result, the party workers expressed their outrage.Taking a jibe at the Congress, Jnanendra said that, unlike BJP workers who have dedicated their lives to serving the country, there are paid workers in Congress.

Notably, tension prevailed in several parts of the Dakshin Kannada district after the killing of Praveen Nettar. Protests also erupted over the murder in several parts of the districts.

(With ANI Inputs)