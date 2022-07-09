NewsIndia
EARTHQUAKE

Karnataka witnesses earthquake of 4.4 magnitude in Vijayapura district

Karnataka: The earthquake occurred on Saturday morning at 6:22 AM in Vijayapura district.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 12:45 PM IST
  • An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday
  • 'This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community,' said authorities

New Delhi: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale struck Vijayapura district on Saturday morning, Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said. The earthquake occurred at 06:22:14 AM, epicentred at "2.3 kms NW of Kannur GP, Vijayapura Taluk, Vijayapura district (Bordering Vijayapura and Maharashtra region)", it said in a statement.

KSNDMC Director Manoj Rajan said, as per the Seismic Intensity map of the said earthquake from the epicentre, the intensity observed is moderate and the tremor might be felt up to a radial distance of 30-40 kms from the epicentre.

"This type of earthquake would not create any harm to the local community as it is moderate, though there might be local vibrations felt. The epicenter falls in Seismic Zone III and the region is void of any structural discontinuities as per the tectonic map," he said, adding that the community need not panic as the intensity observed is moderate.

