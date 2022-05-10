New Delhi: Karnataka's first floating bridge which was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday (May 6) is already in shambles due to rough waves. In a viral video shared on social media on Monday (May 9), one can witness the floating bridge falling apart after a strong wave hits it.

Take a look at the video here:

Floating bridge inaugurated by #Udupi MlA Raghupati Bhat last Friday has collapsed. Rs. 80 lakh was spent on this floating bridge. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/6JnwglRfmH — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) May 9, 2022

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, K Raghupathi Bhat who inaugurated the bridge, alleging corruption on his part. He wrote on Twitter, "6th May - 1st Floating Bridge unveiled! 9th May - Floating Bridge “floats” ! Unbearable stench of Corruption in 40% Commission Bommai Govt is tarnishing “Brand Karnataka” by millisecond."

6th May - 1st Floating Bridge unveiled! 9th May - Floating Bridge “floats” ! Unbearable stench of Corruption in 40% Commission Bommai Govt is tarnishing “Brand Karnataka” by millisecond.https://t.co/JhW8gS5DJL — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 10, 2022

The bridge was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday (May 6) by inaugurated by MLA K Raghupathi Bhat. According to media reports, a team of Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took the initiative and spearheaded this campaign from start, which is believed to boost tourism in the region three-fold.

Also read: You can now walk on sea! Thanks to Karnataka's Malpe floating bridge, details here

As per media reports, the best part about this bridge is that it is not a permanently attached structure owing to which it can easily be relocated.

It is a 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm.

Those above five years of age had to pay Rs 100 to experience the sea for 15 minutes.