Karnataka

Karnataka's first floating bridge falls apart 3 days after inauguration - Watch viral video

In a shocking video, Karnataka's first floating bridge on Udupi’s Malpe beach was dismantled due to the rough waves caused by cyclonic storms.

Karnataka&#039;s first floating bridge falls apart 3 days after inauguration - Watch viral video
Pic Credit: Twitter/@KeypadGuerilla

New Delhi: Karnataka's first floating bridge which was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday (May 6) is already in shambles due to rough waves. In a viral video shared on social media on Monday (May 9), one can witness the floating bridge falling apart after a strong wave hits it.

Take a look at the video here:

 

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala took a jibe at the state’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA, K Raghupathi Bhat who inaugurated the bridge, alleging corruption on his part. He wrote on Twitter, "6th May - 1st Floating Bridge unveiled! 9th May - Floating Bridge “floats” ! Unbearable stench of Corruption in 40% Commission Bommai Govt is tarnishing “Brand Karnataka” by millisecond."

 

The bridge was inaugurated on Udupi’s Malpe beach on Friday (May 6) by inaugurated by MLA K Raghupathi Bhat. According to media reports, a team of  Hanuman Vittoba Bhajan Mandali took the initiative and spearheaded this campaign from start, which is believed to boost tourism in the region three-fold.

Also readYou can now walk on sea! Thanks to Karnataka's Malpe floating bridge, details here

As per media reports, the best part about this bridge is that it is not a permanently attached structure owing to which it can easily be relocated.

It is a 100-metre-long and 3-metre-wide bridge. At a time, 100 visitors will be allowed to walk on the bridge and 10 lifeguards will be deputed to provide security to tourists.

The bridge has been put up at a cost of Rs 80 lakh and will be operational from 9 am to 6 pm.

Those above five years of age had to pay Rs 100 to experience the sea for 15 minutes.

